Urbana man gets two years for retail theft

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- An Urbana man has been sentenced two years in prison due to stealing a television and video games back in August.
Wayne Allen Cain, 38, pleaded guilty for retail theft that was worth more than $300. Cain stole six video games and a 50-inch television from the Walmart located in Urbana.
As The News-Gazette reports, Assistant State's Attorney Victoria Dedman said Cain walked into the store that day, loaded his cart and later went to another department where he removed all the security tags.
Dedman says Cain had more than a dozen prior convictions for crimes such as domestic battery, retail theft, burglary, resisting a peace officer, driving under the influence, possession of drugs and residential burglary.
However, Dedman agreed to dismiss another retail theft charge due to Cain's initial guilty plea.