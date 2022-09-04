CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is in stable condition following an early morning shooting incident in Champaign.
Around 1:18 a.m. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Walnut and Neil Street for a report of an aggravated battery and shots fired.
Officers located a 34-year-old Urbana man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and immediately rendered medical aid. He was transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
The Champaign Police Crime Scene Unit surveyed the scene. They found shell casings in the 300-block of N. Walnut Street.
Officers continue to gather details related to this incident. The cause of the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Champaign Police ask anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
