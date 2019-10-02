EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man was killed in an Effingham County crash Tuesday.
The crash happened on Interstate 70 at milepost 80.
Police said a car driven by 43-year-old Theoplus Coleman of Urbana was driving east on I-70. A semi driven by 71-year-old David Wilson of Mason, Illinois was also going east on I-70. Police said Wilson was stopped in traffic due to a previous crash on the interstate when Coleman failed to reduce his speed and hit the back of the semi.
Coleman was pronounced dead on the scene.
No charges have been filed in the crash.