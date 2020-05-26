PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man lost his life in a Tuesday morning crash that happened along I-74.
Illinois State Police said it happened at 6:17 a.m., when the driver, a 62-year-old man, was moving westbound on I-74 at mile post 162.5. They said his 2003 Ford Windstar drifted off the road for an unknown reason. The car went through a boundary fence after moving for several hundred yards and hit small trees.
Troopers said the car came to a rest in a field to the north of I-74.
The man was declared deceased at a local hospital. His name has not been released.
