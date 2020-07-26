URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man on parole is arrested after police say he had a gun on him in Champaign.
Police were called to 1118 E. Eureka St. for reports of battery. Investigators found a house party going on at the residence.
Police say a fight broke out that included John Allen, 37. Allen left the residence in a gold SUV.
Officers say the residents went to buy more alcohol and spotted Allen. Police later found Allen in the SUV outside the home on E. Eureka St. Officers found a gun in the back seat.
Allen was convicted for Home Invasion with a Firearm in 2007. He was sentenced to 24 years behind bars. He is currently on parole in that matter, so he's not allowed to have a gun.
Allen is expected to be charged Monday as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony. He could face up to 30 years in prison.
