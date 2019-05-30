CHICAGO (WAND) - Two Urbana men have been charged with the murder of Brittany Hill, the 24-year-old mother who was killed Tuesday in Austin while holding and protecting her 1-year-old daughter.
Police arrested Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, in Urbana.
According to NBC Chicago, Hill was talking with two acquaintances outside a car just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while holding her daughter, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Police believe Washington and Adams drove up in a silver Chevy Impala, got out of the car and shot Hill in the upper body, authorities said. During the incident, Hill tried to hide behind other parked vehicles while shielding the baby.
Someone who drove by took Hill to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was not injured in the shooting and her actions are being called heroic.
Washington and Adams allegedly fled the scene, but were taken into custody just before 2 p.m. that same day in Urbana where both men are from, police said. The shooting is being investigated as a possible targeted attack against the people Hill was speaking with.
Both men will appear Thursday in central bond court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California, police said. No further information is available.
NBC Chicago contributed to this report.