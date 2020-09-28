URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Michelle Robinson has nearly a decade of experience being a patrol officer at the Urbana Police Department. However, working as a school resource officer has a different pace.
Robinson takes time to get to know the students at Urbana Middle School.
One can call her an SRO, but to students, she's "mom officer." Robinson smirked and said she takes on a mom role at her school. She has at least a year of experience being an SRO, but her job is under scrutiny.
In the wake of protests against police misconduct, local activists want to see school resource officers removed from schools. In a recent interview, Abby Schrantz, a member of Showing Up for Racial Justice, used to be a student-teacher in Champaign-Urbana.
"Different research has shown they're [SROs] not very effective in deescalating situations," Schrantz said.
A 2013 analysis from Education Week showed Black students in Illinois were arrested nearly two times more than white students. Instead of SROs, Schrantz would rather see more initiatives to provide mental health services for students. Robinson, on the other hand, said there are misconceptions to her job.
"I'm nurturing more than disciplinary," Robinson explained. "We have many resources. When kids are acting out and they're doing things, its more of 'why.' Not focusing on what they've done."
The school resource officer said she's at Urbana Middle School to mold young lives. To Robinson, she would rather have kids make mistakes while they're still young.
"As an adult, there aren't many chances to redirect that," Robinson said. "There's so much more than what we're doing than what people are assuming what we're doing."
While activists push for their demands, Urbana officials recently voted to allow the possibility of removing SROs. However, Urbana's district superintendent said Officer Robinson is "on our team."
