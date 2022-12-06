URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — An Urbana Middle School seventh-grader died of "unknown medical reasons" according to the News-Gazette.
The school was placed on a soft lockdown to allow first responders full access to the school. No other details are known at this time.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the school will have an e-learning day on Wednesday to "allow UMS students and staff time to grieve." Crisis support staff will also be available from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday for students, staff, and family members to speak with.
