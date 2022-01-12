URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Urbana Middle School is pausing all in-person learning due to staff absences, per school officials.
UMS made an announced on Sunday, stating they would be switching to remote learning after having 32 staff members unable to attend in-person learning due to various reasons (i.e., quarantine, isolation, positives, non-covid related absences, and staff with children in quarantine, isolation, or positive).
UMS has now released another statement extending their pause in in-person learning until January 14.
Unable to safely supervise all instructional spaces with substitute teachers and support staff, UMS determined to immediately switch to remote learning.
Students and teachers will stick to the 1:50 bell schedule while working remotely.
On Monday, the school implemented a pause in instruction to transition to virtual learning, and declared the day as a non-instructional day while teachers transition their instruction to virtual.
Remote learning for students began on Tuesday, January 11, and will continue through Friday, January 14.
For more information visit UMS website.
