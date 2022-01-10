URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Urbana Middle School is pausing all in-person learning due to staff absences, per school officials.
UMS announced on Sunday, they would be switching to remote learning after having 32 staff members unable to attend in-person learning due to various reasons (i.e., quarantine, isolation, positives, non-covid related absences, and staff with children in quarantine, isolation, or positive).
Unable to safely supervise all instructional spaces with substitute teachers and support staff, UMS determined to immediately switch to remote learning.
All other teachers and staff will continue to report in person to UMS.
On Monday, the school implemented a pause in instruction to transition to virtual learning, and has been declared as a non-instructional day while teachers transition their instruction to virtual.
UMS teachers will be available on zoom from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. for drop-in Q&A/Office Hours, access to the zoom links can be found in the students google play classroom pages.
Student should log in during this time to ask questions, reorient with the zoom platform, and get more information related to the plan for remote learning on Tuesday.
Remote learning for students will begin on Tuesday, January 11, it is still to be decided if Wednesday's calls will be in-person or remote. Families and students will be notified by 1 p.m. on that decision.
For more information visit UMS website https://usd116.org/ums-virtual-learning/.
