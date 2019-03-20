URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - It's been less than a week since the New Zealand mosque shooting. A small prayer vigil was held at the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center. Salma El-Naggar, coordinated the event. She said it was important to remember all the lives that were lost.
"Innocent people getting killed, especially in their place of worship is not okay," El-Naggar declared. "I didn't realize how much people hated Muslims and Islam."
After news of the shooting, El-Naggar described it as terrifying. Even though this is a time of mourning, to Waleed Jassmin, it is a time of forgiveness.
"That's something important in our belief, forgiveness is better," Jassmin said.
Since the shooting, Jassmin said there's been an overflow of support shown. Hand written letters and bouquets of flowers have been sent to the Urbana mosque. Jassmin said that helps ease the pain he's been feeling lately.
Jassmin said if one has a question about the Muslim faith, they are more than welcome to visit the mosque for a better understanding. He said education is one way to address ignorance.