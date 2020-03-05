URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was convicted of first-degree murder after shooting another during a December 2018 fight.
The verdict against 29-year-old Dangelis Chambers came Thursday after just under two hours of deliberations by a Champaign County jury. Chambers shot and killed Renese Riley, 30, on Dec. 30, 2018.
According to The News-Gazette, testimony in court said Riley had arrived outside of the apartment complex and stood outside of the gate yelling for Chambers to come outside. Chambers said in court he did not think going back to the apartment was the right idea, and decided to go through the gate when Riley showed a gun.
Chambers said he saw the gun, then hit Riley in the face with the gate as he opened it, causing Riley to drop the weapon. The men threw punches with fists, and Chambers said he shot Riley "in order to keep him from knocking me out and getting the gun back".
Police came to the scene and found Riley facedown in blood. He had been shot in the chest.
Officers had already been to the address that night, as a dispute involving the girlfriends of the suspect and victim was loud enough to lead to a neighbor calling police at 1:45 a.m. An officer made sure nobody was hurt, and the call for the shooting came 45 minutes later.
Chambers faces 45 to 85 years behind bars when he is sentenced. Jurors concluded Chambers personally fired the weapon that caused Riley's death, per the newspaper, leading to an extra 25 years added to the normal 20 to 60 year range for his charge.
The sentencing hearing is set for April 17.