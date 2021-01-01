CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Urbana musicians making the community smile, one note at a time.
Jessie and Brian Stark are musicians, playing the Violin and the Saxophone, respectively. When COVID-19 closed the venues they performed in, they began to practice together from home. Eventually, forming their own band, Fiddle Sax Fusion.
"We had nobody else to play with except for each other so we sort of started teaching each other songs and figuring out how to play along with each other on the songs that we each already knew." Brian Stark tells WAND News.
Together, Jessie and Brian put on socially-distanced concerts outside on their front porch. The community loved every second of their musical performances.
"They'd like, bring lawn chairs sometimes they bring a picnic. Sometimes people would dance and so we did that every week and it got to be like a really popular and fun thing that we could do for the neighborhood." Jessie Stark says.
Now, winter weather has forced their shows to go live virtually, through their Facebook Page. They say the show must go on and help connect the community.
"We're using our talents and the things that we've worked really hard on, and it feels good to have people who are receptive and, you know, spreading a little bit of joy and a little bit of love and a little bit of fun." Brian says.
They plan on making an album in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.