URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - About 170 Soldiers with the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Urbana will deploy to the Ukraine in Summer 2020.
They will deploy in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve - European Reassurance Initiative, and provide a Doctrine and Education Advisory Group Mobile Training Team to conduct partnered training with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and General Staff.
Last year they took part in a month-long training exercise at one of the U.S. Army's premiere combat training sites, The Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
"The Soldiers of the 33rd IBCT have demonstrated their professionalism and skill during several major training exercises over the past few years including at the JRTC last summer," said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, Adjutant General, Illinois National Guard. "Their commitment to duty, along with the unwavering support of the entire organization and their families and civilian employers will ensure their success."
The entire 33rd IBCT deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008 to 2009 for the Task Force Phoenix VIII mission as part of the historic largest single mobilization of Illinois troops since World War II.