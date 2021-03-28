URBANA, III (WAND) - "The things that make me different make me, me." Meg Zucker is making a difference with her own difference, one unique child at a time.
Zucker is an Urbana Native and she walks this earth a bit differently. "I was born this way so I've never known any differently if you gave me eight fingers I'd be a hot mess." But her difference has not held her back, she's currently a lawyer on Wall Street. However, that's not what makes her heart beat.
"My labor of love job is, I'm president and founder of Don't Hide it, Flaunt it."
Don't Hide It, Flaunt is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to advance acceptance, understanding, tolerance and mutual respect for a person’s blatant or invisible difference. The non-profit encourages people of all ages to flaunt one’s own difference and ultimately embrace and celebrate what makes us all unique.
Zucker was born with “ectrodactyly, "I was born with a genetic condition, which is hard to show on zoom but born with a genetic condition, which left me with one finger on each hand, shorten forms and one tone each foot, and is a condition that I passed on to two out of three of my children."
When one of her children was bullied for the genetic condition, Meg knew she had to help her son. Her son, Ethan, says "A group of fourth graders, I was in 1st grade at the time, were crowding around me, I felt scared, I felt depressed, they were all just taunting me."
She was invited to her son's school to speak to children about the genetic difference and teach them empathy surrounding differences. This was the start of Don't Hide It, Flaunt it. The national program is an annual essay competition where elementary school students write about how their differences make them, them.
"Difference can be anything. I mean, it could be certainly disability, it could be their short they have glasses they have anything about their family, they have two moms... anything that makes them different in any way." Zucker says.
While the idea for the program sprouted out of an unfortunate bullying situation, it blossomed into her most cherished work.
"My child being bullied has actually grown to something that I'm super grateful and proud of and it's really there to to help people and, and to teach empathy, in many ways."
Zucker says she wants to instill the importance of being unique, while still teaching students who may not understand differences to realize that all children are special in their own way. "I walk this earth with only one finger and on each hand, and looking blatantly different than anybody else, But I'm actually really happy."
Zucker is currently writing a parenting book about parenting children with visible or invisible differences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.