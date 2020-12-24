CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - In Urbana, neighbors gathered to gift a Christmas Tree to one special woman.
Lenette Frazier battled COVID-19 and now, is struggling to walk after major surgery. This holiday season, Frazier wanted a Christmas Tree, but due to her physical disabilities, she could not get one on her own.
Her neighbor, Kat Silvestro, wanted to make Frazier's Christmas season brighter. Silvestro gifted Frazier a Christmas Tree, but needed ornaments to complete the task. So, Silvestro took to an online forum for the Urbana community.
"She put it on the next door neighbor page and then lot of people just kept responding and ornaments and tree and lights and everything just came all together," Frazier tells WAND News.
Within days, the community sent over 100 ornaments and lights to decorate the tree. Silvestro and Frazier got to work, decorating the Christmas tree right in time for Christmas.
Silvestro says she just wanted to help out her neighbor, “If I know someone needs help, why shouldn’t I help.”
The community also gave Frazier gifts for her Goddaughter.
