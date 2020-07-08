URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana School District released its plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, and it's a game changer.
The district said the student body will be divided into two groups - Group A and Group B - and each group will attend classes two days a week, learning remotely the remainder of the week.
"Everybody's a little frustrated," said district parent Mercedes Richardson. "They're a little confused with the guidance. We only know right know they're going two days a week."
"It is absolutely not what I was expecting," added district parent Jessica Camilletti. "I kind of thought we would go all the way with it or not do it at all. So to have it in between like that is kinda confusing."
Richardson, whose daughter is entering first grade this fall, is concerned about how to handle the extra days her daughter will now be home.
"Is the district gonna help us with child care?" she wondered. "Or are we expected to kind of figure that out?"
And Camilletti is worried about the drop in quality that may come with more remote learning.
"With a child that has expectations of going to school every day and doing the every day school thing, I think it's going to be much harder on the students than some of the parents," she said. "If the internet goes down, there's a lot of the unknown that could happen ... Obviously, you don't want your child to be punished because of something that couldn't be helped."
The district said its plan is compliant with new IDPH Phase 4 mandates that require face coverings, capacity limits, social distancing, and wellness checks in all schools. It said class sizes will be smaller and teachers will be moved between classrooms instead of students.
But Richardson is skeptical the safety measures can be maintained.
"The less kids in the classroom, it makes sense, but how accurate is it going to be to expect a 5 or 6 year old kid to keep a mask on all day?" she asked.
The Urbana School District's school year begins the first week of August.
WAND News reached out to the district for comment, but has not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.