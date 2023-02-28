URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Park District will receive $2.0 million in City of Urbana ARPA funds for its Health and Wellness Center building project.
The Urbana City Council voted to approve the funds at its Monday meeting.
“We thank the city council for listening to our proposal for the Health and Wellness Center and for carefully considering all aspects of the project,” said Tim Bartlett, Executive Director. “This provides the park district more clarity in available funds as we move into the bid process,” he added.
The new Health and Wellness Center will be built in east Urbana, on Washington Street, between the Brookens Center and Dr. Preston Williams Elementary School.
The estimated cost for the center is $14.6 million.
Bartlett continued, “The Health and Wellness Center is vital to helping improve the physical, mental and emotional health of Urbana, especially as we emerge from the pandemic. We are also excited and honored to build the center in the eastern part of Urbana, and give the entire community a safe, healthy place to gather.”
The park district hopes to break ground on the project in the spring.
“The Health and Wellness Center will help transform the city and surrounding area and help people build community, connect and be healthy,” Bartlett concluded.
