URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Park District is suspending indoor activities through Dec. 7.
Due to covid-19 increasing in the area, the district will be taking the following actions effective at 5 p.m., November 16:
- Suspend indoor fitness programs at Phillips Recreation Center and Brookens Gym.
- Suspend indoor lap swim, water exercise classes and swim team at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.
- Suspend indoor facility rentals.
- Suspend walk-in traffic at indoor facilities.
The park district will re-evaluate the situation on December 7, and staff will be in contact with people who have signed up for classes and programming during this suspension.
Urbana Park District will continue to offer virtual programming during this time, including the 53rd Annual Turkey Trot.
If people want to purchase a virtual Turkey Trot t-shirt, call the park district at (217) 367-1544 and staff will make arrangements for a curbside t-shirt pick up.
