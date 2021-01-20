URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Park District will start opening in-person programming after health officials announced COVID-19 numbers have been dropping.
With the region moving into Tier One, of the “Restore Illinois” COVID-19 protocol, Urbana Park District will begin opening its buildings and will begin in-person programming.
“We are glad to open our buildings and begin in-person programs,” said Corky Emberson, Superintendent of Recreation. “When people come to our buildings, they will have their temperature taken and they will write down their name and contact information for tracing in case of exposure.”
Here is the park district’s re-opening plan:
· Now – People can call (217) 367-1544 to reserve a lap swim time
· Now – People can call (217) 384-4062 to reserve a time for an in-person guided tour at Anita Purves Nature Center
· January 25 – buildings open for in-person visits
· January 25 – registration opens for in-person programming
· January 25 – lap swim begins
· January 25 – in-person visits at Anita Purves Nature Center begin
· February 1 – in-person fitness and water aerobics classes begin
· February 1 – all in-person registered programming begins
· February 1 – indoor facility rentals open (covid-19 capacity limits in effect)
Urbana Park District continues to offer virtual programming that cater to a variety of interests.
Emberson said, “We welcome everyone to join us for park district programs. Everyone belongs and we look forward to seeing you.”
