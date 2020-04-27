URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Park District is asking the public to weigh in on how to control the goose population at Crystal Lake Park.
2020 projects at the park include shoreline restoration, habitat improvements, water quality improvements, and new recreational amenities such as a boat dock, fishing outcroppings and a new playground.
The park district said there are upwards of 80 Giant Canada Geese that make Crystal Lake Park their permanent residence.
Each goose produces over one pound of feces a day, and it creates a potential health hazard.
Park staff have to work to clean rental boats, docks, and decks of the droppings.
The waste also diminishes the water quality, contributes to nuisance algal blooms, can cause human illnesses and may be dangerous to those with compromised immune systems.
The geese can become aggressive during nesting season and graze heavily on the turf and landscaping, causing extensive erosion.
Over the past years, Urbana Park District has tried several the following strategies to deal with these issues:
- Signage discouraging feeding geese
- Beacon lights
- Sprays and repellants
- Predator decoys
- Limited fencing
- Nest and egg management
- Dog and laser hazing
- Habitat modification
The park district considered, but decided not to pursue other management options like swans, perimeter barrier fencing or sonic propane canisters due to concerns about aggressive behavior, maintaining fishing access, and neighbor noise concerns.
Urbana Park District is seeking public opinion about a Goose Collection and Donation, a “Charity Harvest.”
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services administer and conduct the Charity Harvest program to collect the geese, have the meat processed and donated to a food bank.
People can learn more at UrbanaParks.org and fill out a survey.
The goal is to minimize the goose population, not get rid of it entirely.
