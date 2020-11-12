URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Parks Foundation announced the successful completion of a $2 million fundraising campaign titled, Campaign for the Next Century.
The announcement was made by UPF President Fred Delcomyn during a virtual Toast to The Next Century on Thursday, November 12.
The campaign began on November 1, 2015 and concluded on October 31, 2020. During this five-year effort, the Foundation raised funds to help UPD "strengthen the local park system and enhance the health and vibrancy of the community."
The Campaign for the Next Century successfully surpassed its goal thanks to the generosity of over 200 individuals and over 30 businesses and corporations, including more than $600,000 in support by the Carle Foundation.
"It is a tribute to the many wonderful people and organizations who love Urbana parks and donated to our campaign that we were able to achieve our ambitious goal of raising $2 million,” said Delcomyn.
“On behalf of the Urbana Park District staff, the Urbana Park District Advisory Committee, and the overall community, we owe a great amount of gratitude to the Urbana Parks Foundation for saying “Yes” to leading the UPD in reaching our campaign goals,” said Timothy A. Bartlett, Executive Director of the Urbana Park District. “We really appreciate all of the support from ALL of our generous donors!”
“Speaking for the UPD Board of Commissioners and the residents of Urbana, I would like to thank the many donors who supported this campaign and the members of the foundation whose dedication and generosity made it such a success,” said Michael Walker, President of the Urbana Park District Board of Commissioners. “Our community will reap the benefits for years to come.”
