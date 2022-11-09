URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Police Department is partnering with the Georgetown University Law Center for Innovations in Community Safety (CICS) to launch the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project.
The ABLE Project is designed to prepare officers to intervene successfully, prevent misconduct, and avoid police mistakes, while promoting officer health and wellness.
Georgetown Law CICS partnered with global law firm Sheppard Mullin to create the ABLE Project which builds upon a training developed by Dr. Ervin Staub, the Founding Director of the UMass Amherst Psychology of Peace and Violence Program.
The program authorizes and empowers law enforcement to intervene in another officer’s action regardless of their rank.
The Urbana Police Department adopted the ABLE Project training at the request of Interim Chief of Police Richard Surles and was supported by the Urbana City Council, Mayor Diane Marlin, City Administrator Carol Mitten, President Minnie Pearson of the NAACP Champaign County Branch, and Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum from Urbana School District #116.
Department-wide implementation of ABLE training will continue until all sworn personnel have been trained.
For more information about the ABLE Project, click here.
