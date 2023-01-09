URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-Urbana Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a business at knife point.
According to police, the individual got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and is described as an older Hispanic male, bushy gray eyebrows with a very thick accent.
Urbana PD asks that anyone who can identify this person or has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320.
At this time no further information has been released.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
