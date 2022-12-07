URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — An Urbana Middle School seventh-grader died Tuesday afternoon at Carle Hospital according to the Urbana Police Department.
A 12-year-old boy was unresponsive in a UMS hallway and was given first aid by UMS staff, UPD officers, and the Urbana Fire Department. He was transported to Carle Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
UPD's investigation has no indications of any foul play or malicious or criminal actions in his death.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office said that the youth died from a previously undiagnosed medical condition and is waiting on testing before making final results.
Urbana Middle School set an e-learning day to "allow UMS students and staff time to grieve," according to an email sent out by the school on Tuesday. Crisis support staff were also available at the school from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
