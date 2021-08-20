URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department shared its revised use of force policy.
On Friday, Chief of Police Bryant Seraphin shared the police department's revised Use of Force policy for the Aug. 23 Urbana City Council meeting.
"The use of force policy revision reflects the city's commitment to the NAACP's Ten Shared Principles of community policing and prioritizes de-escalation during encounters with the public," Seraphin said. "It also reflects many comments and suggestions received from the Urbana City Council and through public engagement over the past 10 months and aligns with the Illinois General Assembly's recently passed police reform legislation."
During the spring and summer of 2020, events occurred between citizens and police involving use of force throughout the United States, Chief Seraphin wrote. The events caused departments across the nation to review and revise their use of force policies. Locally, the City of Urbana and the Urbana Police Department adopted the Ten Shared Principals, a set of guidelines and values through the Illinois State Conference of the NAACP and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
Seraphin wrote in November 2020, the city hosted virtual sessions to hear public input. Throughout the remainder of 2020, the policy was worked on and then presented to the Urbana City Council in January 2021. However, concerns were raised by various citizens and groups. The NAACP of Champaign County and the ACLU joined in efforts of reviewing and revising the policy.
Over the past 10 months, the city and community leaders heard from citizens and on Friday, all agencies announced the policy aligns with the Illinois General Assembly on the recently passed SAFE-T ACT.
"This is a living progressive document and a very good first step," Minnie Pearson, President, NAACP of Champaign County and Carol Spindel, Director of Communications, ACLU of Champaign County, said Friday.
"Thanks to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Chief Bryant Seraphin, and the Urbana city staff members for working together with the NAACP Champaign County branch on the use of force policy.," Pearson said. "As partners, we all endorse the values we want to see in good community policing, which includes working in alliance to address community concerns. The partnership brought about constructive changes in our local police policies and practices. This collective effort was done with needed emphasis on building trust through procedural justice, accountability and transparency. Much of our work was also to make sure that the use of force policy supported and reflected the expectations of the NAACP's Ten Shared Principles. We put a lot of thought and effort into ways to dismantle structural biases, promote community safety, and build mutual trust between the police and the Black community, by treating everyone with dignity and respect."
The policy reads, "the department shall review the use of force policy in collaboration with members of the public, its officers, city staff and the city council at least once every five years. City council may request that the policy be updated earlier than five years based on community concerns."
To read the full revised policy, click here.
