URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A family of refugees from Nicaragua are pleading for the man accused in a hit and run to turn himself in.
"I think what he did to me isn't fair, because I'm a human being," Moises Lopez-Hernandez told WAND News through an interpreter.
Urbana Police are investigating the case. Hernandez said he was hit while riding his bicycle home from Walmart on East Main Street Saturday night.
"I was riding in the bicycle lane," Hernandez said, when moments later he was hit and sent flying off the bike.
"I only remember that I fell. When I finally hit the ground I was in the grass," Hernandez explained.
Hernandez tried to get up, and that's when two good Samaritans stopped to see if he was ok.
"Two angels appeared, for me they were like two angels," Hernadez said.
Eva Zarate and Arjelia were driving on East Main when the saw the entire accident.
"I see when the car hit the guy, and the guy go rolling on the floor. I said 'no this is bad' because the guy didn't stop," Arjelia told WAND.
Zarate was nervous to approach a stranger and give him a ride in her car, but she knew he needed help.
"I turned also and said 'oh son you need some stitches, we need to take you to the emergency room.'," Zarate explained.
They drove him to Carle's Emergency Room where he was treated and received more than 46 stitches. Now, he's left with a huge medical bill.
"I just came to the United States I'm in a process as an immigrant," Hernandez said.
He and his brother fled Nicaragua a few weeks ago and are being sponsored by a local church while they complete the immigration process.
"We come to the country of opportunity. I want him to come forward so he can help with the medical bills," Hernandez added.
He's hoping in his time of need, the driver does the right thing and comes forward.
Hernandez described the car as a white Honda with tinted windows. Police met with him Wednesday and were ale to collect more evidence in the case.
If you know anything about the crash, you're asked to call Urbana Police.
Click here to donate to Hernandez and his family.
