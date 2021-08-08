URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- Urbana police arrested 42-year-old Ramesh J. Hill, a Champaign resident for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm Sunday morning.
At 1:18 a.m. Sunday morning, Urbana police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Romine street on a report of shots fired.
Then approximately at 1:54 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to the 1200 block of Crispus Drive for another fight call. Upon their arrival, deputies located Hill at the scene where he was arrested.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department.
