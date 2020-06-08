URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department located a missing and endangered person on Monday evening.
Police say they were looking for Kenneth R. Dietz, who was last seen leaving Carle Hospital around 1:40 p.m. on Monday. He was supposed to be picked up by family members but he was gone when family arrived.
Police say he was located safely around 7:45 p.m.
A concerned citizen observed him walking in their neighborhood and called the Champaign Police Department after seeing the release on a local news website.
