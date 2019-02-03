URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a shots fired call led officers to find a home with bullets in it.
Police say around 4:46 A.M. they were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of East Green Street. Officers arrived to find a home with damage and empty shell casings. The home had people inside it during the time of the shooting.
Patrol officers obtained information that lead to the application for a search warrant. The search warrant was issued and METRO SWAT, Champaign County Street Crimes, and Urbana police detectives executed the search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of Grove on February 3, 2019 at approximately 10:15 a.m. The search warrant was executed without incident. There have been no arrests made at this time. No additional information is available at this time.
