URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana is taking additional steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The following list will be implemented in the city immediately:
- Mayor suspends issuance of all public events permits and temporary liquor licenses associated with public events
- Urbana Public Television closed to in-person public access services
- All city-sponsored public events and meetings involving more than 25 people are cancelled.
Public events and meetings that have been cancelled include:
• CultureFest @ Boneyard Arts Fest
• Closing Reception: Artist of the Corridor
• Young Artists Studio
• Children's Poetry Reading at Robeson Elementary
• April Business and Development Luncheon
- Public access to the Urbana City Building located at 400 S. Vine St. will be restricted to the north entrance as of Tuesday, March 17. This entrance is closest to the tree sculpture and reflecting pool. The building will remain open to the public, but it is requested that any person trying to contact a city office please call first. Any person attempting to visit the Community Development division should first check in at the City Clerk's office. Persons entering the building will be asked to wash their hands before coming to any City department.