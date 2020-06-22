URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - People of Urbana said the city's proposed budget needs to be reviewed again. They are calling for a percentage of money, that would go towards the Urbana Police Department, and spread it to departments that would benefit communities.
Monday's City Council meeting about the proposed budged, showcased the public applying pressure to defund its police.
"We must defund UPD and invest in our communities," one person suggested.
The city of Urbana's 2020-2021 fiscal year shows a $34.4 million budget. The police would get 32.7%, which is a slight increase (30.2%) from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Ed Wojcicki, the executive director of the the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, said reallocating funds would "prove to to less desirable than you want it to be for the safety of the community."
"It's too simple to say we're going to pick one, a dollar out of one pocket and put it in somebody else's pocket." Wojcicki said.
The city of Urbana's website showed its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, would be July 1 through June 30, 2021.
