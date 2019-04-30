URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana District 116 School Board announced three finalists Tuesday to be the district’s new superintendent.
Those three finalists are Brian Metcalf, who now works for a non-profit education company in Chicago, Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, assistant superintendent for Champaign Unit District 4, and Kirk Koennecke, Superintendent of Graham School District in Ohio.
The board provided biographies for the candidates, which are included on this page.
The board expects to take formal action on the new superintendent’s contract during the week of May 12, after interviews May 1, 2 and 3.
The school board removed previous superintendent Donald Owen in 2018.