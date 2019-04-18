URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana school board will be choosing three finalists for the position of superintendent next week.
They will narrow the pool of five to seven candidates to three finalists in a closed meeting, the News Gazette reports.
The position was publicized in mid-March.
The three finalists' names will be made public after interviews following April 26 and 27.
Interim Superintendent Preston Williams has been filling in since early December. That came after the board placed then-Superintendent Don Owen and two assistant superintendents, Samuel Byndom and Kathy Barbour, on paid leave, the News Gazette reports. They were tenured and reassigned to possible teaching positions for the next school year.