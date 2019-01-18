URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana School Disrict has cancelled all extra curricular activities for Saturday, Jan. 19.
Ahead of a Winter Storm Warning issued for Saturday, all home and away events for Urbana High School Athletics have been cancelled.
There will also be no practices or open gyms held over the entire weekend.
The following events are scheduled for make-ups:
- Big 12 Cheer Competition at Peoria HS - rescheduled for Jan. 21 at noon
- Girls Basketball at NCHS - rescheduled for Feb. 5, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling and freshman boys basketball will not be made up.