URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The school district is considering going from single part-time school resource officers to two full-time officers for Urbana schools.
The News Gazette reports Chief Bryant Seraphin and Deputy Chief Richard Surles appeared before the Urbana school board Tuesday night to talk about the proposal. Full-time officers would be stationed at the middle and high school.
Costs for the officers and cost of equipment would normally be 100 percent funded by the police department.
After a town hall meeting in September 2018, Urbana police and city officials and school district administrators started working on a play to improve safety and discipline at the schools.
On Feb. 4, a fight resulted sent several students to jail and one teacher was hospitalized.
Following that fight, a police officer was stationed at the high school five days a week from February through May.
That ultimately led to a decision to explore having a dedicated resource officer at the middle and high school.
Starting in August, the police department was providing a five-day presence at the high school and a dedicated resource officer at the middle school using overtime.
The department started searching for a full-time resource officer for the middle school.
Currently, the city pays for most of the costs, with the district paying for overtime, the News Gazette reports.
The National Association of School Resource Officers recommends one full-time officer per 1,000 students or one per school building. Before this school year, Urbana's model did not meet these recommendations.