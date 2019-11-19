URBANA, Ill. (WAND) On Tuesday night, the Urbana School District 116 will be discussing a push to hire more School Resource Officers (SROs).
The school district would be paying about $270,000 for this expansion for SROs. This push comes after a couple of fights broke out last year within the district.
They hope that with SROs, they will make students and parents feel safer. However, some local residents said they are not happy about this.
In fact, they created a petition against this push. The petition was signed by more than 70 members of the community who believe SROs will not help solve the problem.
"We need more support for counselors and social workers. That is the kind of help we need," said one concerned citizen, Felipe Menanteau.
Menanteau said he has not seen any research that has helped improve the misbehavior of students.
"There is research that shows that increased police presence does not help. This comes from the National Association of School Psychologists," said Menanteau.
He is hoping board members will consider his suggestions.
The school board will vote Tuesday night.