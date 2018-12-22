URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana residents may see a drop in school tax rates for the first time in years.
The change is expected for next year due to the districts debt-service rate decline. 2018 rates that can be payed in 2019 aren't set by the county clerk's office until next spring, school officials expect to see the district's rate drop about $.32 per $100 of property value. Meaning homes worth $150,000 will see about a $150 worth of saving.
The new $44,301,000 levy approved by the school board earlier this week is still 21.3 percent higher than taxes extended for the district the previous year, $34,098,162.