CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area.
According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
In an attempt to flee the scene a vehicle collided with another motorist near the intersection of Vine and Washington.
Police say following the collision, the occupants of the suspect vehicle immediately ran from the scene, several of the subjects were observed to be armed as they fled.
The second driver from the traffic collision sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers on the scene began a pursuit on foot, temporarily detaining two female passengers and arresting two male subjects.
Police recovered two firearms from the male subjects’ flight paths.
Authorities searched the area attempting to locate a fifth individual who fled the traffic accident, but say he remains at large.
Pending formal charges, police arrested 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend from Urbana and 41-year-old Juvon Mays from Champaign.
Townsend and Mays both face charges including Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Mays faces an additional charge of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
Since this incident took place near Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School, officers from the Urbana Police Department contacted officials with Urbana School District 116 and the area was placed on soft lockdown, per established protocols. That lockdown has been lifted.
Anyone who has additional information related to the whereabouts of the fifth occupant of the vehicle is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
