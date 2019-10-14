URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - October 15 through October 18 is School Safety Week.
Urbana School District #116 and Urbana Police will hold intruder alert drills this week.
"In keeping with our commitment to keeping our children and youth safe, we are devoting this week to review our current policies and practice routines and procedures. Our goal is to comply with current school codes and laws but also to ensure that our staff and students are best prepared for any emergencies that arise," said Superintendent Ivory-Tatum. "We continue to work closely
with our local law enforcement and community partners to best utilize their expertise and insight in keeping our schools safe."
This week, police and USD116 administration will make unannounced visits to every school campus. Drills are planned as preventative activities to help implement the necessary measures needed to stop an emergency from happening.
Staff and students will be required to follow established safety procedures and evacuation plans just as they would in a real-life intruder alert situation.