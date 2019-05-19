URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana School District 116 is expected to vote on its new superintendent Sunday.
The three finalists are:
- Brian Metcalf who works for a non-profit education company in Chicago
- Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, the Assistant Superintendent for Champaign Unit District 4
- Kirk Koennecke, Superintendent of Graham School District in Ohio
The vote will take place at a special school board meeting Sunday night at 7:30.
School officials have said they hope to have the new Superintendent start July 1st.
The school board removed previous Superintendent Donald Owen in 2018.