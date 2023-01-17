URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Urbana is requesting public feedback regarding the upcoming design and construction of New Fire Stations #2 (South Philo Rd.) and #3 (North Lincoln Ave.)
Presentation materials regarding the projects can be found here. Photos from the existing fire stations are shown next to proposed, more modern examples.
Feedback will be accepted on this page on the City of Urbana's website until January 23.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
