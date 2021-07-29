URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after entering her home has been arrested.
Police said 32-year-old Kevin D. Finley was seen as a person of interest shortly after the sexual assault happened. They then found evidence linking him to the crime.
Finley is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion.
Urbana officers responded at 2:14 a.m. on July 8 to a home along Villa Lane, where a woman said she had been sexually assault. The victim said an unknown suspect entered her home through an unlocked door and came into her bedroom.
The suspect put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream, police said, then got into bed with her and sexually assaulted her before leaving the home through the same entrance.
Authorities described the suspect as Black with short hair, a height of 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and a heavy build. He had on a black T-shirt with red lines and circle patterns on it, along with black shorts.
Finley was already housed at the Champaign County Satellite Jail after a July 16 arrest by Urbana police for alleged drug delivery and traffic charges.
Urbana police officers and detectives are investigating the sexual assault case. ISP Crime Scene Investigators have also been assisting.
Anyone with information, pictures or video recordings should call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Detectives can arrange to meet with someone privately.
A person an also stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, submitting a tip through the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or using the P3 Tips app, which is on the Apple and Google Play app stores.
