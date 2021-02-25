URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a February Urbana shooting is in custody Thursday.
Authorities, including federal marshals and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, arrested 35-year-old Carell Pettis. The arrest happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the home of a friend in the 1500 block of Ivanhoe Way, according to The News-Gazette.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 1 in Town and Country apartments, located at 1008 E. Kerr Ave. in Urbana. Authorities said the victim, a 28-year-old man, was disputing with Pettis' relatives. The relatives also lived in this apartment complex.
The victim and Pettis saw each other in the hallway. As the victim knew Pettis was affiliated with the people his dispute was with, words were exchanged and authorities said Pettis pushed the victim down. Pettis is accused of then pulling a gun and firing it once, hitting the victim in the groin.
The man had surgery and is expected to recover from the shooting.
Pettis is behind bars in the county jail with bail set a $250,000 on a warrant issued Feb. 11. He faces a Class X felony charge of aggravated battery with a firearm and a count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. The battery charge could mean a mandatory prison term if Pettis is found guilty.
Pettis has a 2006 armed violence conviction on his record. He was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for that crime. Other convictions for drug offenses, battery, resisting arrest and trespass date to 2004.
The newspaper said the state has taken steps to make Pettis give up $1,060 found when authorities executed a court-authorized home search in a place where Pettis was staying, which was in the 1900 block of Karen Court in Champaign.
Authorities with the Street Crimes Task Force served that warrant on Feb. 12. They were looking for Pettis in connection to the Urbana shooting and drugs, but did not find him or narcotics.
Illinois prosecutors will have to prove to a judge the money came from illegal activity in order to get it from him.
NOTE: No mug shot for Pettis is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.