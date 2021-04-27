URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Summer camps have started to open registration for summer sessions.
The Urbana Park District said it has opened their registration for kids to come back to camp. There are three different camps kids can sign up for, and those include a nature camp, art camp and sports camp.
David Subers with Anita Purves Nature Center said their camp focuses on the outdoors and really works to engage kids in different activities.
Subers said he is excited to welcome campers back after camp was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. With guidance changing, Subers explained they've created flexible programing.
"As things do change we can pivot we are trying to make sure we are very flexible with our staffing so that if those sorts of changes do occur, it won't be oh, we have to redo everything we have those in place this year," Subers said.
At the Anita Purves Nature Center, summer camp will look and feel different than in years' past. The capacity is limited to 50% this summer because of COVID-19. Subers explained they've also made the decision to keeps kids in different groups or pods throughout camp.
"We are going to have small groups with 6 campers total and each of those groups and there are going to be 5 groups and they have will have leaders," Subers said.
In addition, Subers said they've hired additional staff to assist with campers. Even though capacity is limited, having the additional staff will help.
"It's going to give us the ability to be flexible and have people step in where need be," Subers added.
They also have daily health screenings in place.
For more information about Urbana Park District, click here.
