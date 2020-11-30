URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana has suspended food and drink consumption in Urbana businesses as part of a new emergency order.
Emergency Order 20-11 is in response to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the Urbana area and Tier 3 mitigation measures recently announced for all of Illinois.
The order does not prohibit the sale of food or beverages - including alcohol - for carryout orders, delivery orders or for consumption happening in safe oudoor dining areas. These areas could be public property or private property owned by the business.
Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin is asking the public to remember this situation is not a permanent one.
“The conditions we are all facing, while painful, are not permanent, and our hope is that these mitigation measures will end sooner rather than later," Marlin said. "We are grateful for the courage and integrity being shown by our local business owners, and we welcome them to continue reaching out to us with honesty about their challenges and concerns."
