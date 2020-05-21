URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Business Association has canceled the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival’s in-person activities.
The festival was scheduled for August 21-22.
However, their team is working to possibly develop a virtual experience for business and community members to enjoy.
"It is disheartening that we will not be able to offer the in-person experience of the beloved Urbana Sweetcorn Festival, but we support the five-stage plan to reopen Illinois in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the decision of the City of Urbana to extend the suspension of special event permits at this time," officials said.
