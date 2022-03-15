URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana teen who admitted to possessing a fully automatic gun has agreed to adult court prosecution.
On Jan. 14, 2022, prosecutors said a victim was selling a phone before a suspect stole it at gunpoint.
A press release from prosecutors said 17-year-old Ontario Walls was found in the area with a 9 mm handgun in his front pocket. The weapon had no serial number and was the type of gun where the buyer completes the build by drilling holes to make it functional (known as a ghost gun), per Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
The gun was also rendered fully automatic because it was fitted with a switch. Prosecutors said this fits the legal definition of a machine gun. It had 14 rounds of ammunition inside of it.
Walls entered a guilty plea in court to a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, which is a Class X felony count.
Walls has past juvenile delinquency adjudications on his record for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of firearms. In the past, he was sentenced to the Department of Juvenile Justice, and was released on parole on Sept. 2, 2021.
