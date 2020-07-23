URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana teenager was arrested Wednesday on gun charges after police said he showed guns on social media pages.
The 16-year-old's name is not being released, because he is a minor.
The News Gazette reported a tip to police led to the teen's arrest. Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating him.
Unlawful use of weapons charges are based on social media videos where the teen is seen showing various guns, prosecutors said. The most recent video was posted July 15.
Police said when they went to arrest the teen Wednesday, two other teens were also at his home, and all three ran from officers.
Police said he tossed a gun while he was running.
The News Gazette reports the 16-year-old was one of several boys involved in a fight in February 2019 at Urbana High School that ended with a teacher being injured.
He was adjudicated a delinquent minor for mob action.
The teen is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
