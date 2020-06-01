URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has scheduled a public meeting to address concerns from residents.
The city said they will specifically address concerns raised by the April 10 arrest of Aleyah Lewis, as well as discuss issues related to policing in the country.
"We will need your help with this difficult work of making strong connections and building positive and inclusive relationships within our community," a release from the city said.
The meeting will take place after a peaceful protest scheduled to take place this afternoon in downtown Urbana. The city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Police arrested 21-year-old Lewis after police were dispatched to a shots fired call at East Colorado Avenue and South Cottage Grove Avenue.
According to the News-Gazette, Lewis was standing by her companion, Kamarion Busby, and had a different reaction to the arresting officers. This led to a minutes-long battle with officers who tried to get her handcuffed and into a squad car. After the arrest several complaints with how officers handled the situation were sent to the city.
The meeting will be for public comment only.
For more information go to www.urbanaillinois.us.
